Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 317,484 Shares of United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 8,182.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,484 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of United Continental worth $21,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in United Continental by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 144,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Continental by 65.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Continental by 35.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Continental by 104.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Continental by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 274,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $1,766,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,999.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of United Continental from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Continental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Continental from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Shares of NYSE:UAL traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.87. 5,368,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,731. The company has a market cap of $19,507.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. United Continental Holdings has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $83.04.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.45. United Continental had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

