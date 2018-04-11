United Continental Holdings (UAL) Stake Lessened by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in United Continental by 3,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,850,000 after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Continental by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 722,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,974,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,887,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in United Continental by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 350,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,638,000 after purchasing an additional 110,451 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Continental stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,368,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,507.68, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.87. United Continental Holdings has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $83.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.40%. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $1,766,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,999.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Continental from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

