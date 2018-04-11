United Fire & Casualty (UFCS) Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Fire & Casualty (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,914 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of United Fire & Casualty worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Fire & Casualty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in United Fire & Casualty by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United Fire & Casualty by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in United Fire & Casualty by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Fire & Casualty by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded United Fire & Casualty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of United Fire & Casualty in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded United Fire & Casualty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded United Fire & Casualty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, VP David E. Conner sold 4,485 shares of United Fire & Casualty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $202,318.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $648,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barrie W. Ernst sold 7,114 shares of United Fire & Casualty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $337,417.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFCS stock opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. United Fire & Casualty has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1,192.05, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.48.

United Fire & Casualty (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. United Fire & Casualty had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

United Fire & Casualty Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

