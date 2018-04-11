United Fire & Casualty (UFCS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Fire & Casualty (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,465 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of United Fire & Casualty worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in United Fire & Casualty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in United Fire & Casualty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,754,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in United Fire & Casualty by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 271,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 32,801 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in United Fire & Casualty by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 26,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in United Fire & Casualty by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 24,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David E. Conner sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $202,318.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $648,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Barrie W. Ernst sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $337,417.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of United Fire & Casualty in a report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Fire & Casualty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Fire & Casualty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of United Fire & Casualty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of UFCS stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,385. United Fire & Casualty has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $1,193.54, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.48.

United Fire & Casualty (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41. United Fire & Casualty had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th.

United Fire & Casualty Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

