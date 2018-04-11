Media headlines about United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United-Guardian earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2881131330409 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

UG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.55. 163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492. The company has a market cap of $85.00, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.09. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 29.63%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect United-Guardian (UG) Stock Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/united-guardian-ug-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds-4-updated.html.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc researches, develops, manufactures, and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of cosmetics, such as pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.