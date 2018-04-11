United Rentals (URI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that United Rentals (NYSE:URI) will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the lowest is $2.13. United Rentals reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $15.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.02 to $16.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $17.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.68 to $19.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 40.20%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URI. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.18.

In other news, SVP Jessica Graziano sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $629,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dale A. Asplund sold 11,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.13, for a total transaction of $2,117,702.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,448 shares of company stock valued at $18,659,953. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.97. 1,005,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $14,516.49, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.52. United Rentals has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $190.74.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

