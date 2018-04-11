Teck Resources (TECK) versus United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) Head to Head Comparison

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ: USLM) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

United States Lime & Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Teck Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Teck Resources pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Teck Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Teck Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals $144.84 million 2.85 $27.14 million N/A N/A Teck Resources $9.29 billion 1.67 $1.94 billion $3.43 7.98

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than United States Lime & Minerals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and Teck Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Teck Resources 1 6 11 1 2.63

Teck Resources has a consensus price target of $30.28, indicating a potential upside of 10.58%. Given Teck Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teck Resources is more favorable than United States Lime & Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Teck Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals 18.74% 10.23% 8.94% Teck Resources 20.83% 13.69% 7.26%

Risk & Volatility

United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teck Resources has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teck Resources beats United States Lime & Minerals on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. This segment supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers. The Natural Gas Interests segment has various royalty interests and non-operating working interests with respect to oil and gas rights on approximately 3,800 acres of land located in Johnson County, Texas in the Barnett Shale Formation. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Inberdon Enterprises Ltd.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, mercury, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interest in exploration and development projects in Australia, Chile, Ireland, Mexico, Peru, Turkey, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

