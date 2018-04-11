United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, April 2nd.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered United States Steel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United States Steel from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Vertical Group lowered United States Steel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on United States Steel from $48.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.11.

NYSE:X opened at $35.60 on Monday. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $6,118.98, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $277,093.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,173,701.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $118,447.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,895 shares of company stock worth $4,742,234. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

