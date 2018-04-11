United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $19,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,813,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,693,250,000 after buying an additional 848,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,095,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,384,561,000 after buying an additional 133,036 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,590,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,514,316,000 after buying an additional 2,401,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,779,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,072,082,000 after acquiring an additional 304,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in United Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,467,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,658,000 after acquiring an additional 274,184 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.45. 2,620,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,555. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $97,748.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $56,032.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

