United Technologies Co. (UTX) Position Lowered by Advantage Investment Management LLC

Advantage Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter worth about $434,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 614,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter worth about $706,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in United Technologies by 41.0% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 10,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,095,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,384,561,000 after purchasing an additional 133,036 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTX opened at $122.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98,180.79, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $56,032.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Goldman Sachs raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

