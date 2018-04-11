United Technologies Co. (UTX) Stake Lowered by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in United Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 50,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 767,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,902,000 after buying an additional 23,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,084,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,349,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $122.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98,180.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $56,032.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/united-technologies-co-utx-stake-lowered-by-flippin-bruce-porter-inc.html.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.