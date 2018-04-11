United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 21,513 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 21,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $2,385,361.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,884.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UTHR traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.04. 134,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.01. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $106.30 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The firm has a market cap of $4,772.80, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.34.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.30. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,812,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,690,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

