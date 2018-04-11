United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTHR. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.26. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $106.30 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The company has a market cap of $4,772.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.34.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.30. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 21,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,421,175.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,932.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 43,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $4,780,507.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,753.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,533 shares of company stock worth $17,120,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,725.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 324,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,029,000 after purchasing an additional 313,143 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,359,000 after purchasing an additional 189,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,065,000 after purchasing an additional 139,976 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 274,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 102,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,531,000 after purchasing an additional 71,333 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/united-therapeutics-uthr-upgraded-to-neutral-by-credit-suisse-group-updated.html.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.