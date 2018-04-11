United Utilities (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) & Edison International (EIX) Head-To-Head Survey

United Utilities (OTCMKTS: UUGRY) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

United Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Edison International pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Edison International has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Edison International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Edison International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Utilities and Edison International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Utilities N/A N/A N/A Edison International 5.59% 10.86% 2.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Utilities and Edison International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Utilities 0 3 2 0 2.40 Edison International 0 9 6 0 2.40

Edison International has a consensus price target of $76.83, suggesting a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Edison International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edison International is more favorable than United Utilities.

Risk and Volatility

United Utilities has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edison International has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Utilities and Edison International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Utilities $2.31 billion N/A $567.23 million N/A N/A Edison International $12.32 billion 1.67 $689.00 million $4.50 14.02

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than United Utilities.

Summary

Edison International beats United Utilities on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Utilities Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers (km) of pipes; 77,000 km of sewerage pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 91 water treatment works. It serves 3 million households and 200,000 business customers. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. The company serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

