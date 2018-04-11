Loeb Partners Corp Has $4.39 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Loeb Partners Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 184.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Loeb Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total value of $48,024.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,790,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,302,025.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total transaction of $2,463,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,881,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.90. 3,481,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,063. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $164.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.79. The company has a market capitalization of $215,527.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $14.50 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.06.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

