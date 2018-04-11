UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 461.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 546.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total transaction of $2,463,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,637 shares in the company, valued at $18,881,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 14,233 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.22, for a total value of $3,276,721.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,378.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $17,879,199. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $235.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.06.

NYSE:UNH opened at $226.79 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $164.60 and a 12-month high of $250.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $216,717.80, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

