UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 512,182 Shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,013,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,182 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.52% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,105,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 399.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,132,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $809,370,000 after buying an additional 3,304,902 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 146.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,541,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,085,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,470 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,388,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,242 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,905,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $79,633,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.06.

In other news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $5,078,804.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,659,047.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total value of $48,024.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,790,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,302,025.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $17,879,199. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $3.28 on Wednesday, hitting $223.51. 1,012,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $164.60 and a 12 month high of $250.79. The firm has a market cap of $215,527.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

