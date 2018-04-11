UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage currently has $240.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UnitedHealth Group have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company’s robust Government business and continued strong growth at Optum are driving long-term growth. Its international business and strong capital position that allows for business investment are the other positives. It has been witnessing an increase in membership from past many years. The company raised its 2018 earnings guidance led by tax reform upside. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised upward over the last 90 days. Nevertheless, membership loss in its fee based commercial business and Brazilian business will pull down the overall membership growth.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $14.50 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.06.

NYSE:UNH opened at $226.79 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $164.60 and a twelve month high of $250.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $215,527.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total value of $2,463,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,637 shares in the company, valued at $18,881,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total value of $48,024.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,790,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,302,025.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/unitedhealth-group-unh-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy-updated.html.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.