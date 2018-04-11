Universa (UTNP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,384.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Universa has a total market capitalization of $33.63 million and $8,384.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Universa has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00785037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014640 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00040504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00174387 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00065097 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,710,945,603 tokens. Universa’s official website is www.universa.io. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood. It is not currently possible to purchase Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

