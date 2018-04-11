Universal Currency (UNIT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $39,921.00

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Universal Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00009180 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bit-Z. Universal Currency has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $39,921.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Universal Currency has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00032364 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00678245 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00023064 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002200 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00022767 BTC.

PX (PX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Universal Currency Profile

Universal Currency (CRYPTO:UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2015. Universal Currency’s total supply is 17,609,624 coins and its circulating supply is 13,509,624 coins. The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Buying and Selling Universal Currency

Universal Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is not currently possible to buy Universal Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universal Currency must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universal Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

