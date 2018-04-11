Universal Display (OLED) Upgraded to Buy by Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th, MarketBeat.com reports.

OLED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Cowen set a $225.00 target price on Universal Display and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.58.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.15. 1,010,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,334. The company has a market cap of $4,653.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

In other Universal Display news, Director Elizabeth H. Gemmill sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $310,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,250 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,775. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 165,082 shares during the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,171,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,492,000 after buying an additional 128,667 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,028,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 266,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,080,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

