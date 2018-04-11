Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Universal Health Realty Income Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5859237378435 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

UHT traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $59.94. 3,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.11, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.25. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a net margin of 63.06% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-eight properties located in twenty states.

