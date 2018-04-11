Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.07

Media headlines about Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal Technical Institute earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1039185690192 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $81.16 million during the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. The company offers undergraduate degree and diploma programs, and specialized technical education programs through its 12 campuses under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

