Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires 2,502 Shares of Unum (UNM)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Unum (NYSE:UNM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Unum were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Unum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unum by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Unum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Unum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unum in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Unum in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.08.

In other Unum news, EVP Christopher J. Jerome sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $397,325.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Mcgarry sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $266,975.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,829 shares of company stock worth $999,888 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNM opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10,308.55, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. Unum has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $58.73.

Unum (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Unum had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Unum will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

