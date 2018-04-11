Head-To-Head Survey: UPM (UPMKY) and Its Rivals

UPM (OTCMKTS: UPMKY) is one of 11 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare UPM to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

UPM has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UPM’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UPM and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UPM 9.30% 11.63% 6.99% UPM Competitors 3.99% 10.84% 3.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UPM and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UPM $10.68 billion $972.70 million 19.93 UPM Competitors $5.44 billion $372.21 million 14.76

UPM has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. UPM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for UPM and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UPM 0 0 0 0 N/A UPM Competitors 84 342 381 28 2.42

As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 9.32%. Given UPM’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UPM has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of UPM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UPM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

UPM pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. UPM pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paper mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 46.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. UPM lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

UPM beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

UPM Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations divisions. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty, graphic papers, and packaging; wood-based renewable diesel and naphtha for fuel distributors and transportation industries; and sawn timber for joinery, packaging, distribution, and construction industries. It is also involved in the generation of electricity through hydro, nuclear, and condensing power plants in the Finnish and Scandinavian electricity market. In addition, the company offers self-adhesive papers and film label stocks for product and information labelling in label printers and brand owners in food, personal care, pharmaceutical, and retail segment; label papers and release liners, and fine papers, as well as label and packaging papers production lines for retailers, printers, publishers, distributors, and paper converters; and graphic papers for advertising, magazines, newspapers, and home and office to publishers, cataloguers, retailers, printers, and merchants. Further, it provides plywood and veneer products for construction, vehicle flooring, LNG shipbuilding, and other manufacturing industries; wood and forestry service for UPM mills and forest owners; and chemical building blocks, lignin products, biofibrils, and biomedical products, as well as outdoor products and composite material for construction, and granulates for injection molding and extrusion. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

