Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Stock Price

News articles about US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. US Ecology earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 44.4277208510753 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of US Ecology in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS began coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of US Ecology in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

NASDAQ ECOL traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1,182.37, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.66. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.09 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 12.65%. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. research analysts predict that US Ecology will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. US Ecology’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

In other US Ecology news, EVP Steven D. Welling sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $208,242.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,742 shares of company stock worth $1,972,642. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Stock Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/us-ecology-ecol-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated.html.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc is a provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company offers treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a range of field and industrial services. The Company operates in two business segments: Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.