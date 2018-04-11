Loop Capital Analysts Give US Foods (NYSE:USFD) a $35.00 Price Target

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) received a $35.00 target price from equities research analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on USFD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 target price on US Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded US Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of USFD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,907. US Foods has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7,153.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). US Foods had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Rickard sold 17,176 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $557,189.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $976,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 163,284 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $5,394,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,266,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,029 shares of company stock valued at $21,423,827. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,291,000 after purchasing an additional 696,496 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,463,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,391,000 after purchasing an additional 888,163 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in US Foods by 4.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,661,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,168,000 after purchasing an additional 226,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in US Foods by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,627,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,823,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in US Foods by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,488,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Loop Capital Analysts Give US Foods (NYSE:USFD) a $35.00 Price Target” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/us-foods-usfd-given-a-35-00-price-target-at-loop-capital-updated-updated-updated.html.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.