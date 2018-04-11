US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $37.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded US Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. US Foods has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7,140.71, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). US Foods had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Rickard sold 17,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $557,189.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 163,284 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $5,394,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,266,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,029 shares of company stock valued at $21,423,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,586,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $49,690,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,488,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,372,000 after buying an additional 1,120,680 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $33,952,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,463,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,391,000 after buying an additional 888,163 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

