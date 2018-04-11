US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on USFD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $37.00 target price on shares of US Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of US Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. 1,235,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,153.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. US Foods has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 163,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $5,394,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,266,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 17,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $557,189.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,029 shares of company stock worth $21,423,827. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2,909.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

