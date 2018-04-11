Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact USG (USG) Stock Price

Media headlines about USG (NYSE:USG) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. USG earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.1123898622909 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

USG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded USG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays upgraded USG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded USG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded USG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of USG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. 255,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,773. USG has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5,595.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

USG (NYSE:USG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. USG had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that USG will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

USG announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact USG (USG) Stock Price” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/usg-usg-receives-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-28-updated-updated-updated.html.

About USG

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes.

Receive News & Ratings for USG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.