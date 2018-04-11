UTRUST (CRYPTO:UTK) Trading Up 4% This Week

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. UTRUST has a market capitalization of $36.30 million and $2.00 million worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UTRUST token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and Kucoin. Over the last week, UTRUST has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00790623 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015031 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014388 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00173919 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00063786 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

UTRUST Profile

UTRUST launched on December 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,937,007 tokens. The official website for UTRUST is utrust.io. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UTRUST is medium.com/@UTRUST. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Utrust is a blockchain-based platform that combines elements from traditional payment systems with the advantages provided by cryptocurrencies. The platform allows users to buy items, digital or physical, with their favorite cryptocurrency or token while providing a consumer-protection system in which coins are held in escrow until the transaction is fully complete. In case of a conflict, the resolution is handled by Utrust. The Utrust platform features its own Ethereum-based token, the UTK. The token provides multiple advantages, including a zero-fee system within the Utrust platform, which means that payments made with the UTK are free of charge. The token also runs on a buy-back & burn program in which part of the revenue generated by Utrust is allocated to the purchase of tokens that are then publicly destroyed, creating a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling UTRUST

UTRUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase UTRUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UTRUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

