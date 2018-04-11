Vale (VALE) Given a $16.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Vale (NYSE:VALE) has been assigned a $16.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.54.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,484,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,019,129. The company has a market cap of $65,220.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Vale has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter. Vale had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.63%. research analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

