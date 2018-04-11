Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vale (VALE) Share Price

News stories about Vale (NYSE:VALE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vale earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.3927388438911 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,379,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,149,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vale has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $65,220.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Vale had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter. analysts expect that Vale will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/vale-vale-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-shows-updated-updated.html.

About Vale

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.