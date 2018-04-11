Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) Receives $53.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VR shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Validus in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of Validus in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. JMP Securities downgraded Validus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Validus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Validus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other news, President Kean Driscoll sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $463,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E.A. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,463. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VR. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Validus by 1,009.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,279,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,816 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Validus in the third quarter worth $78,510,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Validus by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,159,000 after buying an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Validus by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,290,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,539,000 after buying an additional 601,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Validus by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,514,000 after buying an additional 372,312 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VR stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Validus has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $67.79.

Validus (NYSE:VR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $346.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. Validus had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Validus will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Validus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.74%.

Validus Company Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management. The Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance products on a catastrophe excess of loss, per risk excess of loss and proportional basis; and aerospace and aviation, agriculture, composite, marine, technical lines, terrorism, trade credit, workers' compensation, and other specialty lines, as well as casualty and financial lines.

