Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Hovde Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Peter J. Baum bought 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $43,599.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,792.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,237,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,102,000 after buying an additional 185,590 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,750,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 994,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 449,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,796. The stock has a market cap of $3,989.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.90. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

