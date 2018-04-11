ValueChain (CRYPTO:VLC) Price Tops $0.0320

ValueChain (CURRENCY:VLC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One ValueChain token can now be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ValueChain has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. ValueChain has a market cap of $0.00 and $319,836.00 worth of ValueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007593 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00865196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003015 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014379 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00178271 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00060342 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ValueChain Profile

ValueChain’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. ValueChain’s official website is valuechain.biz.

Buying and Selling ValueChain

ValueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX. It is not currently possible to purchase ValueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ValueChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ValueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

