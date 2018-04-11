Bco Do Brasil (BDORY) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Bco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS BDORY opened at $11.38 on Monday. Bco Do Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Bco Do Brasil Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and government in Brazil. The companys Banking segment offers various products and services, such as deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and government markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

