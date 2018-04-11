Lear (LEA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Longbow Research started coverage on Lear in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $188.00 price target on Lear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.72.

LEA opened at $195.00 on Monday. Lear has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $202.42. The stock has a market cap of $12,659.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Lear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. analysts expect that Lear will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

Lear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $954.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Matthew Simoncini sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $19,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $10,803,374.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 9,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.16, for a total value of $1,828,958.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,115 shares of company stock valued at $49,699,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 501.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,387,000 after purchasing an additional 209,493 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Lear by 1,082.2% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 113,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after buying an additional 104,239 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Lear by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 887,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,571,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Lear by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 801,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,535,000 after buying an additional 97,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lear by 62.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 223,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after buying an additional 85,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

