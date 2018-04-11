MicroStrategy (MSTR) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub downgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.40.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $127.51 on Monday. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $122.16 and a one year high of $196.35. The company has a market cap of $1,438.30, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.68.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in MicroStrategy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 18,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MicroStrategy by 86.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in MicroStrategy by 59.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 93.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MicroStrategy (MSTR) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/valuengine-downgrades-microstrategy-mstr-to-sell-updated.html.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a provider of enterprise software platforms around the world. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements, and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. It focuses on providing enterprise customers with software platform and services for deploying intelligence applications.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.