National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, April 2nd.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS upgraded National Grid from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded National Grid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded National Grid from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised National Grid from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $58.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $39,834.08, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. National Grid has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $75.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. State Street Corp raised its position in National Grid by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in National Grid by 19.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National Grid by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,871,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,355,000 after acquiring an additional 189,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National Grid by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in National Grid by 12.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 245,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

