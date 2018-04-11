Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.63.

NYSE NNA opened at $0.84 on Monday. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.63 million. analysts expect that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Navios Maritime Acquisition announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 81,935 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,410,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 290,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 71.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 119,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/valuengine-downgrades-navios-maritime-acquisition-nna-to-strong-sell-updated.html.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is an international shipping company. The Company owns a fleet of modern crude oil, refined petroleum product and chemical tankers providing marine transportation services around the world. The Company charters its vessels to international oil companies, refiners and vessel operators under long, medium and short-term charters.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.