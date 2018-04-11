S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $41.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,405.77, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.83. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.88%. research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts time and demand deposits; offers commercial and consumer loans; cash management services; brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

