State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Vining Sparks restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $120.00 price target on shares of State Street and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.33.

State Street stock opened at $99.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36,140.31, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. State Street has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. State Street had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. State Street’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total value of $76,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $154,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,531 shares of company stock worth $5,146,169. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in State Street by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 11,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in State Street by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 91,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in State Street by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in State Street by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 22,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

