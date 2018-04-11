Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRCL. BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $57.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4,885.44, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.39. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $887.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.62 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.59 per share, for a total transaction of $625,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Stericycle by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,215,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Stericycle by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

