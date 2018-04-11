SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.46.

SIVB opened at $245.66 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $159.44 and a fifty-two week high of $271.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12,485.15, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.41). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $545.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.77, for a total value of $297,004.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,598.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Draper sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $624,864.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,477.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,213 shares of company stock worth $2,724,673 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,987,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

