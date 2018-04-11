Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SYKE. BidaskClub cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $28.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,225.62, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.02 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jenna Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,412.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Zingale sold 16,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $487,342.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,776 shares of company stock worth $994,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

