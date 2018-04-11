ValuEngine Downgrades Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to Sell

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OLED. Evercore ISI began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.58.

OLED traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.60. 216,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,515. Universal Display has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $4,653.30, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $115.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Sherwin I. Seligsohn sold 50,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,623,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,250 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,775. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

