Kura Oncology (KURA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd.

KURA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

KURA opened at $17.40 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $802,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 24.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/valuengine-upgrades-kura-oncology-kura-to-hold-updated.html.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.