LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, April 2nd.

LTM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Santander downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. LATAM Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

LTM opened at $15.32 on Monday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $9,496.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/valuengine-upgrades-latam-airlines-group-ltm-to-buy-updated.html.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chile-based company, which is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation, both in the domestic markets of Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil and in a developed series of regional and international routes in America, Europe and Oceania. These businesses are performed directly or through its subsidiaries in different countries.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.