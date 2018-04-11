Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RDUS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

Shares of RDUS opened at $36.48 on Monday. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. Radius Health’s quarterly revenue was up 666.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. research analysts predict that Radius Health will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,829,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,903,799 shares in the company, valued at $215,960,967.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.38 per share, with a total value of $2,578,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,773,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,503,209.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 205,000 shares of company stock worth $7,009,100. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,168,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Radius Health by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,456,000 after buying an additional 261,080 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 59.5% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,284,000 after purchasing an additional 418,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth approximately $17,236,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, TYMLOS (abaloparatide-SC) injection is developed for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

